ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield bank robbery suspect pleads guilty

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6hLa_0fw8KTtI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield resident Charles Edgar King Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

King admitted to using a note to steal $8,815 from Guaranty Bank in Springfield on July 10, 2021.

According to court documents, King handed the teller a note at about 10:30 am that read: “I have a gun this is a robbery.”

Springfield man charged in bank robbery

The teller gave King cash and King walked away through the parking lot.

King did not wear a mask and surveillance cameras were able to capture good video of him, which later led to his identification after his image was shown on the local news and King’s former probation officer recognized him.

A little over a week later, on July 19, an anonymous source reached out to law enforcement with a tip that King was staying at the Springfield Inn.

Springfield Police investigate robbery on N. Glenstone, looking for a white male suspect

During surveillance of the hotel, FBI agents and Springfield Police Detectives saw King leave the hotel driving a purple Scion Cube with no license plate.

King was then arrested during a traffic stop. He told an FBI agent that he used some of the stolen money to buy the Scion Cube for $2,400.

He said he gave some of the money away and spent the rest.

King is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
ROLLA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested for Multiple Stealing Offenses

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
WEST PLAINS, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Three inmates escape Barry County Jail, all subjects considered armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail. Police are searching for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Accused Springfield killer’s ex-girlfriend testifies in trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge heard testimony from the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Fbi Agent#Guaranty Bank#Fbi#Scion
KOLR10 News

Aurora man indicted for meth conspiracy

AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora resident was indicted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized by authorities during the investigation. Brian Hall, 44-years-old, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to […]
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Three inmates escape the Barry Co. Jail at Cassville, Mo.; Sheriff says they should be considered armed and dangerous

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
CASSVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Norwood Minor Involved in Overturn Accident

Ava, MO. – An accident that happened yesterday North of Ava has caused injury to a 16-year-old from Norwood. A 2007 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 16-year-old minor from Norwood Missouri, was travelling Southbound on Missouri Highway 5, 3 miles North of Ava, when they crashed at roughly 4:15 PM. The crash occurred as the driver ran off the roadway, struck a rock-made embankment, and overturned their vehicle.
AVA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
933kwto.com

Hunt Underway for Shooting Suspect in Springfield

Police responded to a fatal shooting in Springfield Saturday night, May 28th on S. Glenview Ave. The victim was identified as Ada Hodgkins, 42. According to a press released from Springfield Police Department, the suspect is the victims husband, Jacob Hodgkins, and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Man Arrested for Making Threats with a Gun

Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies respond to a reported dispute. The incident occurred this weekend at a home outside of Baxter Springs. During their investigation, deputies learned a man had allegedly approached two other men while they were on their own property, pointed a handgun at them and threatened them. The suspect fled prior to law enforcement being notified.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy