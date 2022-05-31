ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man accused of stealing woman’s car at gunpoint in Springfield over the weekend

By Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police said a man was arrested after stealing a woman’s vehicle while she was loading items in her car at Walgreens.

Police said that man was Donny Finnegan, who is now charged with vehicle highjacking and armed criminal action.

Police reveal motive for Memorial Day weekend shooting in downtown Ozark

According to a tweet from Springfield Police, this happened Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Walgreens at Republic Road and Fremont Avenue.

Police said Finnegan approached the woman with a gun, demanded her keys and wallet, then drove away in her car.

Later in the evening, someone called police to an abandoned car on South Nettleton Avenue, after seeing someone run away from the car.

Police found Finnegan and arrested him. The car was returned to the woman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

