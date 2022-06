Two Northwest Iowans who have no previous experience in elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for House District 13. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.

