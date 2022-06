Two residents of Big Lake were among the three people injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Kanabec County. The State Patrol reports that around 4 PM Sunday, a Ford passenger car was stopped at a stop sign at Timber Ridge Lane and Highway 65 at the same time that a Kia passenger car was southbound on Highway 65. Officials say the Ford pulled out in front of the southbound Kia while attempting to make a left turn to go northbound on Highway 65, and the Kia t-boned the Ford in the driver’s side.

