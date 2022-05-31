ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp asks judge to strike ‘inappropriate argument’ in Amber Heard closing statement amid deliberation

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp has filed a motion to strike part of Amber Heard’s closing argument which asked jurors to consider the “message” that ruling against her would send to other domestic violence victims.

Mr Depp’s lawyers raised concern over the “inappropriate argument” in a filing in Fairfax County District Court on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for a second day in the couple’s defamation case .

They asked Judge Penney Azcarate to strike the argument from the record, instruct the jury to disregard it and to revise the Special Verdict Form. The judge said she would not consider the motion due to the fact that deliberation is already well underway.

In his closing for the defence on 27 May , Ms Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn warned that ruling in favour of Mr Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his alleged abuse.

“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even one occasion, think about the message that Mr Depp and his attorneys are sending to Amber and by extension to every victim of domestic abuse everywhere,” he said.

“If you didn’t take the picture it didn’t happen. If you did take pictures they’re fake.

“If you didn’t tell your friends you’re lying. If you did tell your friends you’re part of the hoax.

“If you didn’t seek medical treatment you weren’t injured. If you did seek medical attention you’re crazy.

“If you did everything that you can to help your spouse, the person that you love, rid himself of the crushing drug and alcohol abuse that spins him into an abusive, rage-filled monster you’re a nag.

“And if you finally decided that enough is enough, you’ve had enough of the fear and enough of the pain and you have to leave to save yourself, you’re a golddigger.”

He warned: “That is the message that Mr Depp is asking you to send.”

Mr Rottenborn urged jurors not to be “an accomplice” to this message and to the Pirates actor’s “global humiliation” campaign against his former wife.

In their motion to strike that argument from the record, Mr Depp’s attorneys said Mr Rottenborn’s statements “improperly invite the jury to focus on a larger social objective beyond the [case]”, citing a 2021 ruling from the 4th Circuit in Plymail v Mirandy .

“Such argument by Ms Heard’s counsel improperly invites the jury to decide the case ‘based on passion and prejudice’ and a specific jury instruction is necessary to cure this impropriety,” the filing states.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife Ms Heard for $50m claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse under the title: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Ms Heard countersued her former husband for $100m claiming he launched a “smear campaign” against her.

Tuesday’s filing also asked the court to amend a portion of the Special Verdict Form in regards to Mr Depp’s affirmative claims against Ms Heard - that is, the claims jurors are considering in his case against her.

They are seeking to change a question regarding the title of her op-ed which reads “The statement was false” to “The statement about Mr Depp was false?”

Marie Anne Chen
2d ago

First of all , as a survivor of DV , I personally was very upset at Mr. Rottenburg’s statement. To me, who is also an Advocate for DV AWARENESS and have been pat of this Community for 40+ years, it sounded as though he wanted the Jury to lie!! If anything, if AH, the REAL ABUSER WINS, them imagine what DV VICTIMS WILL THINK, ESPECIALLY THE MALE VICTIMS ( they are also referred to as the SILENT VICTIMS. … as you can see in this case)!! It should be removed from this case! ALSO, ANOTHER THING THAT’S EXTREMELY CONCERNING TO ME IS THE FACT THAT AMBER’S OVERINDULGE IN VERY EXPENSIVE RED WINE CONSUMPTION WASN’’T BROUGHT UP, ONLY JOHNNY. SHE WAS ALSO ABUSING MANY DIFFERENT DRUGS AS WELL , AND LET’S NOT FORGET MIXING ALCOHOL WITH HER DRUGS. Pretty much that was the whole focus of this case for Johnny. That mix made him abuse her( no proof!) , yet that mix didn’t cause her to become abusive??? I believe that was proven over and over again!!! She was the PROBLEM IN THEIR MARRIAGE!!! I have never

Mz B.
2d ago

a wise man (my dad) once said "there are always 3 sides to every story; his side, her side and the truth"; we've only heard 2 sides

American born & bred
2d ago

if he doesn't continue there will be men who have also been abused that will go back to being punching bags for women. Growing up our neighbor was a small man his wife at least 400+ pounds. When the cussing started we knew he was getting ready to take a beating even in front of their kidd. We were always worried about himSo the jury needs to realize from all that were witnesses they didn't see her having being abused by Johnny Depp. Because she is so vain she would've run to a hospital , because she is so hung up on herself. We've watched her lie repeatedly over and over she couldn't remember all she lied about and those lies grew because she couldn't keep her lies straight. And there are men who hide because their ashamed to admit their women beat them.

The Independent

The Independent

