Comedy in the Plaza

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
Chef Paul Canales is all about the details. Whether it’s getting into the weeds of what ingredients make a classic bouillabaisse, or selecting local artwork for his new Oakland restaurant Occitania, he’s involved on all levels. After years of running the kitchen at East Bay Italian standard Oliveto before branching out to Spanish food at Duende, Canales is now embarking on an exploration of southern French cuisine — and he wants to show diners a side of French food they may not know. “There’ll be some classic things that echo that kind of [French] restaurant,” Canales says. “But the food will be much more wide-ranging than what you see in any French place around here for sure.”
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Breaking Bad at Pleasanton grocer with Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad stars Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul will be at Gene's Fine Foods Today to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal, KTVU reports.
If you’re down for the spoils of a giant Monkey Shoulder mixing truck—a cement mixing truck that’s been transformed into a massive, functional cocktail mixer—The Factory Bar is the place to be this Wed., June 1. The bar, located at 12517 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond, is open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., with its patio space available until 10 p.m.
Well, here we are. The time of year we have all been waiting for. SUMMER!. If you reside in Rio Nido and enjoy staying close to home, RN is THE place. The other week a neighbor and I took a stroll through RN and decided to stop at the newly owned and remodeled Rio Nido Lodge. What a treat and surprise that was. The Café has officially opened with amazing libations and the freshest food with top notch ingredients. Our stroll turned into an evening as we savored dinner and beverages. The place was packed not an empty seat in the house. The Café opens in the morning at 7:30 with an array of coffees and delicious breakfast goodies. Simple, but everything is bursting with flavor. In the evenings starting at 5pm, come in for some tastebud blowing small bites and dinner. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and the Hostess/Owner/Proprietress Cherie Nicole is full of energy and has a welcoming smile on her face. A selection of interesting beers and wines await you. The fresh fruit beverages are flavorful and beautifully prepared with slices of fruit and/or edible flowers. Every detail is carefully crafted to make your visit a memorable one. Come on over and make an evening of it. I did and was pleasantly surprised. I am looking forward to the Friends of Rio Nido (FRN) Spring Social coming up.
Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
Free outdoor summer events in Redwood City, including Music on the Square on Fridays, Pub In the Park once per month on Saturdays, and also outdoor movies on Courthouse Square on Thursdays, will kick off this weekend. Music on the Square is returning this Friday evening, offering 14 weeks of...
Following two challenging years, the I.D.E.S. societies in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay once again celebrate Pentecost, or the Holy Ghost Festival, with a series of events this week. Both groups canceled their festivals in 2020 and offered scaled-back programs without public gatherings last year. Organizers hope that with COVID-19...
One of the most intimate ways to experience a culture is through its cuisine. Food is the heart of it all—the history of the spices, the tradition and customs behind the dishes, and the personal stories that flavor each chef's interpretation. Here in the Bay Area, we have a...
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, stars of Breaking Bad, will be in Pleasanton Tuesday to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal. The event, announced on Gene's Fine Foods Instagram, and is set for 3 p.m. at the specialty grocer shop, and is sold out. Breaking Bad is...
As restrictions lifted, celebrity chef Martin Yan actively promoted bringing people back to the Bay Area to visit and spends his time lending support to merchants in San Francisco's Chinatown who suffered during the pandemic.
Browsing options for a delicious and aromatic meal might lead one to a menu full of crab and other seafood. Before venturing out to the restaurant, however, one may stop to wonder if now is the right season for such cuisine. Fortunately, going to a seafood restaurant is a tasty and terrific activity for any time of the year.
Sean Thackrey, who earned a dedicated following for his unconventional wines made at his bare-bones winemaking facility in Marin County, died May 30 of heart failure. He was 79. Thackrey’s first career was as an art dealer, specializing in 19th century European photography. He made a home in the small...
The residential west side of Novato has no coffee shop and little nightlife. But that’s about to change with the opening of a dual-purpose business at San Marin Plaza. The owners of Finnegan’s are bringing a “brew and brew” concept, named Trailhead, that will serve coffee and breakfast food in the mornings and offer craft beer, wine, and a small food menu in the afternoons and evenings, to the space just down the street from San Marin High School and at the foot of Mount Burdell.
We’ve got another Richmond makeover to consider–always a popular attraction around these parts. The original conceit of these before-and-after comparisons was to consider which version of the home readers prefer–the one that used to exist, or the one we’ve got now?. To be honest though, public...
Discounted tickets on sale now for June 30 to July 4. Renowned for presenting world-class music, the Marin County Fair will have a stellar lineup of bands every night June 30 through July 4, all free with the price of general admission. The 2022 fair will focus on outdoor entertainment...
