Mill Valley, CA

Comedy in the Plaza

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for this FREE Comedy event, Thursday, June 16th at 6pm, sponsored by the Mill Valley Arts Commission!...

Daily Californian

5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Paul Canales’s New Oakland Restaurant Occitania Delivers a Lesson in French Food, Art, and History

Chef Paul Canales is all about the details. Whether it’s getting into the weeds of what ingredients make a classic bouillabaisse, or selecting local artwork for his new Oakland restaurant Occitania, he’s involved on all levels. After years of running the kitchen at East Bay Italian standard Oliveto before branching out to Spanish food at Duende, Canales is now embarking on an exploration of southern French cuisine — and he wants to show diners a side of French food they may not know. “There’ll be some classic things that echo that kind of [French] restaurant,” Canales says. “But the food will be much more wide-ranging than what you see in any French place around here for sure.”
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Monkey Shoulder cocktail mixing truck coming to The Factory Bar

If you’re down for the spoils of a giant Monkey Shoulder mixing truck—a cement mixing truck that’s been transformed into a massive, functional cocktail mixer—The Factory Bar is the place to be this Wed., June 1. The bar, located at 12517 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond, is open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., with its patio space available until 10 p.m.
sonomacountygazette.com

Summer has arrived in Rio Nido!

Well, here we are. The time of year we have all been waiting for. SUMMER!. If you reside in Rio Nido and enjoy staying close to home, RN is THE place. The other week a neighbor and I took a stroll through RN and decided to stop at the newly owned and remodeled Rio Nido Lodge. What a treat and surprise that was. The Café has officially opened with amazing libations and the freshest food with top notch ingredients. Our stroll turned into an evening as we savored dinner and beverages. The place was packed not an empty seat in the house. The Café opens in the morning at 7:30 with an array of coffees and delicious breakfast goodies. Simple, but everything is bursting with flavor. In the evenings starting at 5pm, come in for some tastebud blowing small bites and dinner. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and the Hostess/Owner/Proprietress Cherie Nicole is full of energy and has a welcoming smile on her face. A selection of interesting beers and wines await you. The fresh fruit beverages are flavorful and beautifully prepared with slices of fruit and/or edible flowers. Every detail is carefully crafted to make your visit a memorable one. Come on over and make an evening of it. I did and was pleasantly surprised. I am looking forward to the Friends of Rio Nido (FRN) Spring Social coming up.
marinmagazine.com

What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Holy Ghost Festival returns to Half Moon Bay this weekend

Following two challenging years, the I.D.E.S. societies in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay once again celebrate Pentecost, or the Holy Ghost Festival, with a series of events this week. Both groups canceled their festivals in 2020 and offered scaled-back programs without public gatherings last year. Organizers hope that with COVID-19...
KTVU FOX 2

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, stars of Breaking Bad, will be in Pleasanton Tuesday to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal. The event, announced on Gene's Fine Foods Instagram, and is set for 3 p.m. at the specialty grocer shop, and is sold out. Breaking Bad is...
winespectator.com

Marin County Winemaking Iconoclast Sean Thackrey Dies at 79

Sean Thackrey, who earned a dedicated following for his unconventional wines made at his bare-bones winemaking facility in Marin County, died May 30 of heart failure. He was 79. Thackrey’s first career was as an art dealer, specializing in 19th century European photography. He made a home in the small...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Hautaus open new coffee joint in Novato

The residential west side of Novato has no coffee shop and little nightlife. But that’s about to change with the opening of a dual-purpose business at San Marin Plaza. The owners of Finnegan’s are bringing a “brew and brew” concept, named Trailhead, that will serve coffee and breakfast food in the mornings and offer craft beer, wine, and a small food menu in the afternoons and evenings, to the space just down the street from San Marin High School and at the foot of Mount Burdell.
NOVATO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

‘The Front Steps’: Everything Changed Around This Condo

We’ve got another Richmond makeover to consider–always a popular attraction around these parts. The original conceit of these before-and-after comparisons was to consider which version of the home readers prefer–the one that used to exist, or the one we’ve got now?. To be honest though, public...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

3 race horses die at Golden Gate Fields

My Panache, Desert Fog, and Hong Kong Cowboy all died at the Bay Area racetrack within two days. “Humans can consent to run and risk injury. The horses do not," said a DxE organizer.
postnewsgroup.com

Headline Concerts Announced for 2022 Marin County Fair – So Happy Together!

Discounted tickets on sale now for June 30 to July 4. Renowned for presenting world-class music, the Marin County Fair will have a stellar lineup of bands every night June 30 through July 4, all free with the price of general admission. The 2022 fair will focus on outdoor entertainment...

