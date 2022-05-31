Comedy in the Plaza

Well, here we are. The time of year we have all been waiting for. SUMMER!. If you reside in Rio Nido and enjoy staying close to home, RN is THE place. The other week a neighbor and I took a stroll through RN and decided to stop at the newly owned and remodeled Rio Nido Lodge. What a treat and surprise that was. The Café has officially opened with amazing libations and the freshest food with top notch ingredients. Our stroll turned into an evening as we savored dinner and beverages. The place was packed not an empty seat in the house. The Café opens in the morning at 7:30 with an array of coffees and delicious breakfast goodies. Simple, but everything is bursting with flavor. In the evenings starting at 5pm, come in for some tastebud blowing small bites and dinner. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and the Hostess/Owner/Proprietress Cherie Nicole is full of energy and has a welcoming smile on her face. A selection of interesting beers and wines await you. The fresh fruit beverages are flavorful and beautifully prepared with slices of fruit and/or edible flowers. Every detail is carefully crafted to make your visit a memorable one. Come on over and make an evening of it. I did and was pleasantly surprised. I am looking forward to the Friends of Rio Nido (FRN) Spring Social coming up.

