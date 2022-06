The iPhone 14 series release is coming soon (time flies, before we know it, it will be September), and it's that time of the year when rumors and leaks about the upcoming phones are also flying around. You may have heard that this year, there will be a chip difference between the iPhone 14 and 14 Max on one hand, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max on another. 9to5Mac now reports that another source is corroborating this info.

