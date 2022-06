North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she’s against gun control measures during a press conference in Albany earlier this week. The event, which focused on expanding milk choice in New York's schools, occurred exactly one week after the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, that killed 19 students and two teachers, and less than a month after the racist mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo that left 10 Black people dead.

ALBANY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO