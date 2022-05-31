Movies That Matter Latino series to screen Building the American Dream

Movies That Matter-Latino will screen Building the American Dream at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St., home of Artes de la Rosa Fort Worth Cultural Center.

Building the American Dream (2016, not rated, 75 minutes) captures a turning point as a movement forms to fight widespread construction industry injustices. Grieving their son, a Mexican family campaigns for a life-and-death safety ordinance. A Salvadorian electrician couple owed thousands in back pay fights for their children’s future. A bereaved son battles to protect others from his family's preventable tragedy. A story of courage, resilience and community, the film reveals shocking truths about the hardworking immigrants who build the American Dream, from which they are excluded.

View a trailer.

Admission is free. Register online.

Fort Worth Movies That Matter-Latino is a quarterly films series that celebrates the diversity that exists in the Latino culture. Screenings are held in March, June, September and December. Movies That Matter-Latino is made possible through a collaboration between the City of Fort Worth Human Relations Commission and Artes de la Rosa.

Learn more about Movies that Matter.

