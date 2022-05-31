Project update: 820 East Loop

Work continues on the I-820 East Loop project in east Fort Worth, with a major milestone recently being recorded.

In late May, crews completed a traffic switch for the I-820 southbound mainlanes between Trinity Boulevard and Randol Mill Road. Traffic now travels on new pavement and bridges crossing the Trinity River floodplain.

In June, crews will demolish the old southbound pavement. In July, crews will demolish the old bridges crossing the Trinity River to complete pavement and bridges for the full permanent southbound mainlanes.

As part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative focused on improving mobility throughout the state, the I-820 East Loop project was begun by the Texas Department of Transportation in July 2018. The work is part of a $3.8 billion congestion relief initiative started by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature to reduce gridlock in some of the state’s most congested areas.

Project improvements will reconstruct the existing roadway and access ramps, build additional lanes in each direction, replace the Trinity River bridge and create new direct connectors to and from State Highway 121.

View the latest lane closure information.

Photo: Southbound I-820 traffic now travels on new pavement and bridges crossing the Trinity River floodplain.

