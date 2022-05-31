Learn about plans for WJ Boaz Road improvements

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department will host a virtual community meeting to present the design of the WJ Boaz Road West Half Widening Project.

WJ Boaz is a critical regional arterial that connects Boat Club Road to Old Decatur Road. This project will widen WJ Boaz Road and improve intersection capacity at Boat Club Road, Bowman Roberts Road and Elkins School Road.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, via Webex. The meeting number is 2556 480 0976; the meeting password is wjboaz. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Alejandra Ayala by email or at 817-392-8883.

