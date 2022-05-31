I-70/I-635 bridge project will begin May 31
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project will start with the demolition of the existing bridge deck.
Demolition work will require the full closure of sections of eastbound and westbound I-70 and northbound I-635, and the following exit ramps: southbound I-635 to eastbound I-70, westbound I-70 to SB I-635 and northbound I-635 to westbound I-70, from 7 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6.
The westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 exit ramp will close Tuesday, May 31 at 9 a.m. and remain closed for the duration of the project.
Project detours will be marked as follows:
- Primary detour: westbound I-70 traffic will be directed to exit at U.S. 69 (18th Street) and then south to K-32 (Kansas Avenue), then directed west to southbound I-635.
- Secondary detour: westbound I-70 traffic will be directed to exit at 57th Street and turn around to go east on eastbound I-70, then south to southbound I-635.
After I-70 and I-635 open to traffic on Monday, June 6, work will continue to replace the westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 bridge deck.
There will be occasional lane closures on I-70 and I-635 in the project area. Traffic delays are possible, especially during the rush hours, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays as necessary, with occasional overnight work from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Traffic will be controlled using portable message signs, arrow boards, signage, barricades and traffic cones.
Clarkson Construction, of Kansas City, Mo., is the contractor for the $6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in late December.
Comments / 0