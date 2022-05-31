Park County 2022 Primary Notice of Election

With the rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant BA2.12.1, Chaffee County is experiencing a mini-surge in positive cases. While the increase in incidence has moved Chaffee County from a “low” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community-Level to a “medium” status, the majority of cases reported to local public health continue to have mild to moderate symptoms. According to the CDC’s county-level dashboard that was recently updated on the evening on Thursday, May 26th, the case rate per 100,000 in Chaffee County is 167.03 or about 33.41 based on a 20,000-person population. Hospitalizations continue to be low, although Colorado is experiencing an increase in them across the state. In a “medium” Community-Level, the public is strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19, and wear a mask on public transportation. Members of the public may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO