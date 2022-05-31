ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Park County 2022 Primary Notice of Election

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark County, Co – The Park County Clerk, Debra A. Green, has issued a Notice of Election for residents about the upcoming primary elections, taking place on June 28th, 2022. Ballots will be mailed to voters on June 6, 2022. If you do not receive your ballot, please call...

District 11 Attorney Linda Stanley’s Law License Suspended

On Wednesday, June 1, the Colorado Supreme Court suspended the law license of 11th Judicial District District Attorney (DA) Linda Stanley for failing to complete the required continuing education credits required to maintain her legal status. Stanley, who is in her first term, is the DA for Chaffee, Fremont, Custer,...
An Update About The Loop

It’s been nearly a decade since the Downtown Estes Loop project was initiated by submission of a grant application to the 2013 Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP). At a recent study session of the Town Board, Greg Muhonen, Director of Public Works for the Town of Estes Park, and representatives from our state and federal partners presented an update on the project. Key points from the update follow.
ESTES PARK, CO
Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
Colorado Supreme Court to review constitutionality of mental health law, 'straw purchases' of guns

The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear two appeals challenging the constitutionality of state law as being either vague or in violation of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The cases have come to the state's highest court by way of the Court of Appeals, where a panel of three appellate judges declined to label as unconstitutional the law requiring courts to re-commit a person to the state's mental institute for failing to cooperate in an examination, as well as the legal prohibition enacted after the Columbine High School massacre on transferring firearms to someone ineligible to possess them.
COLORADO STATE
Can’t Make This Up: The “America First Candidate Carnival”

Thursday evening at the Oasis Christian Church in Pueblo West, a family-friendly event for Pee-ebla “patriots”–don’t accuse us of besmirching the word, it’s organized by the Pueblo County Patriots–who want their face patriotically painted and don’t want to hear from any softie gone-Denver Republicans in Name Only:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Boulder County officials warn of possible peanut butter contamination

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Boulder County officials have issued the warning. Boulder County public health officials are recommending residents check their kitchen cupboards for contaminated peanut butter after an expanded recall of several Jif brand products last week. The warning, posted on the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Marshall Fire To Generate $20 Million In Tax Revenue As Homeowners Skimp: ‘Cobbling Together Dollar By Dollar’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire victims struggle to scrape together enough money to rebuild, the state, Boulder County, City of Louisville and RTD will all see a tax windfall from the disaster. Together, they will receive some $20 million in use taxes, which are taxes applied to materials and appliances used to build or, in the case of fire victims, rebuild homes. It’s tax revenue that homeowners say governments didn’t expect before the disaster and should now refund. Marshall Together and Superior Rising, organizations made up of fire victims, are now asking for a waiver or refund of use taxes....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Law Signed by Governor Pays Eligible Students for Teacher Training and Removes Standardized Test Barrier for Teacher Qualification

On May 26, Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1220, “Removing Barriers to Educator Preparation,” to provide stipends to eligible student teachers for teacher training and remove the Praxis standardized test as the only way to prove mastery in teacher training and obtain licensure in Colorado. Associate Dean for Teacher Education and Undergraduate Experiences and Co-Interim Dean of the School of Education & Human Development Barbara Seidl and CU Denver’s legislative team were instrumental in promoting and supporting the bill’s introduction and passage.
DENVER, CO
OPINION: Wild Horse Crisis at Canon City Prison Leaves Many Unanswered Questions

The Canon City Prison Complex (CCP) in Colorado isn’t just a prison for human inmates; it’s often been called a prison for the wild horses held there. Every year thousands of wild horses are rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) despite the horses being granted legal protection under the law since 1971. The very act of the roundups violates more than the intent of the law; the roundups themselves violate many animal cruelty statues as well.
COLORADO STATE
Chaffee County in the Midst of COVID Surge

With the rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant BA2.12.1, Chaffee County is experiencing a mini-surge in positive cases. While the increase in incidence has moved Chaffee County from a “low” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community-Level to a “medium” status, the majority of cases reported to local public health continue to have mild to moderate symptoms. According to the CDC’s county-level dashboard that was recently updated on the evening on Thursday, May 26th, the case rate per 100,000 in Chaffee County is 167.03 or about 33.41 based on a 20,000-person population. Hospitalizations continue to be low, although Colorado is experiencing an increase in them across the state. In a “medium” Community-Level, the public is strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19, and wear a mask on public transportation. Members of the public may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Southwest Airlines suing Colorado over state labor policies

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Southwest Airlines is suing the state of Colorado claiming the state's sick leave policies don't allow the airline to monitor and prevent abuse of the system the way they want to. Southwest argues that Colorado's law will ultimately lead to flight delays, cancellations, and eventually higher prices. Additionally, they already provide generous The post Southwest Airlines suing Colorado over state labor policies appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Neighborhood In Arvada On Alert After Sightings Of A Roaming Young Bear

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week. Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at. “The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said. Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...

