The Medical Lab Science Program (MLS) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) has a new director whose mission is to make the only undergraduate program at JABSOM one that will draw students from all over the world. Violet Nxedhlana brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm. Her career has taken her to a variety of locations around the world, including her favorite place, Hawaiʻi.

