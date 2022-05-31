ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rosser Avenue Work Zone

 2 days ago

Starting Thursday, June 2, 2022, the parking lane along the north side of...

bismarcknd.gov

Tyler Parkway Closure – Cogburn Rd to Prairie Hawk Dr (Phase 1)

Starting 7:00 AM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Tyler Parkway between Cogburn Road and Prairie Hawk Drive will be closed to through traffic. The contractor will be working on reconstruction of the roadway. This closure is expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. No Detour will be in place.
bismarcknd.gov

Thayer Ave and 4th Street

Starting 6:00 AM, Friday, June 3, 2022, Thayer Avenue between 3rd Street and the alley between 4th Street and 5th Street and 4th Street from Thayer Avenue to mid-block to the south will be closed to through traffic. The contractor will begin work on the pavement repairs. Access to the...
BISMARCK, ND

