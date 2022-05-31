Reggie Blackmon Leading Youth

"Three things will last forever - faith, hope, and love..." - 1 Corinthians 13:13. Over the past few months, I have spent a lot of time thinking and writing about the importance of grit. In doing so, I've come to realize we cannot have grit without faith, hope, and love. These three things are the foundation upon which we build a happy life, and I started to realize that they are also the bedrock that has helped me build a great business. But where does this kind of faith come from, and what is it?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO