Teaching taekwondo

It's a proud moment watching your children graduate but for Commondre Cole, it was doubly special because he was graduating with them. Commondre Cole and his two children—his son Ja’Coby Cole and his daughter Iesha Gully—also graduated on Thursday from a branch of Mississippi State University. "They’re all mine! They MASTERED it!!" announced Mary Cole, Commondre's mom, to her Facebook followers. The three of them were among 153 graduates this past Thursday at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, reported Fox News. All three of them are teachers and got their master's degree in education. "Mond Cole... Yessir, you did it, son. This is just the beginning. Sky is the limit for you. Put God first in everything you do and your outcome will be great!!!" wrote Commondre cheering his son, on Facebook.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO