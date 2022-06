Atlas Twp. — Seth Tison, an Atlas Township resident is on his way to Dallas with The Oakland University Grizzlies Rocket League varsity Esports program. The Golden Grizzlies team won a spot in the Rocket League World Championship at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center earlier this year and are only one of seven teams that qualified in the United States. The team will be playing against 16 other colleges around the world.

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO