MTN DEW® Baja Blast™ has been quenching thirsts in legendary fashion at Taco Bell locations for the better part of two decades. The iconic run of the fan favorite has solidified itself as the go-to sip after crushing some Crunchwraps and Mexican Pizzas. And though the crown has rested well on MTN DEW® Baja Blast™ all these years, Taco Bell may have another new beverage exclusive on par in Brisk® Dragon Paradise™ Sparkling Iced Tea. It’s primed to carry the proverbial torch as the next hit drink.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO