N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency to award additional $16 million in grants for eastern North Carolina public housing recovery
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is now accepting grant applications for the Public Housing Restoration Fund Program, with approximately $16 million to be awarded to public housing agencies experiencing unmet hurricane recovery needs. The economic support aims to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of...www.ncdps.gov
Comments / 0