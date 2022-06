For this next contest/critique, we want to see your favorite images with interesting leading lines that pull the viewer's eyes through the frame. As always, each photographer can submit up to three images and only images with descriptions will be chosen for the critique. We want to know how the image was created; was it planned out or did you get lucky? Is it natural light or did you use strobe? Is it real or did you add elements in Photoshop?

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO