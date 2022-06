Michael Turner decided to put his name in the transfer portal after four years at Kent State, where he earned All-MAC honors. There were other options closer to home, but then he heard from the No. 1 team in the country. And Turner has been blown away by his experience at Arkansas, likening the fan support and atmosphere to what he’s only experienced at college football games up north.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO