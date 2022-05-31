ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. wheat falls as Russia considers expanded Black Sea shipments

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sank on Tuesday, pressured by the possibility that Russia could allow Ukrainian wheat to be shipped through Black Sea ports, as well as Russian fertilizer. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract dropped 70 cents to $10.87-1/2...

CHICAGO, IL
