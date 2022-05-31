ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans fall on profit taking, broader pressure

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by profit-taking after setting new contract highs, while pressure across the grains complex added weight, traders said. * CBOT July...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday on profit-taking before the weekend, brokers said. * CBOT July soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to settle at $16.97-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $7 to close at $407.90 per ton, while CBOT July soyoil rose 0.41 cent to end at 81.85 cents per lb. * Soybean futures pulled back amid signs of easing export demand and as the market corrected after advancing on Thursday, traders said. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts' estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports lingers

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.22%...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm on exports, technical support

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Chicago Board Of Trade#Thomson Reuters#Cbot
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn continue to fall on Ukrainian export optimism

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat sank on Wednesday for a second straight session to the lowest in nearly two months, as the market gauged diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports, while U.S. rainfall across the plains added pressure to prices. Corn followed, dropping to a nine-week low, as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine grain exporters sold $4.2 bln in May, setting new record

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain industry sold $4.2 billion in May, the best month since monthly records started, the Argentine Chamber of the Oil Industry (CIARA) and the Grain Exporters Center (CEC) said in a report on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased 33%, and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firms on strong demand

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group live cattle futures firmed on Thursday, supported by steady cash prices across the U.S. Plains, as well as strength in consumer beef demand, despite inflationary forces, analysts said. "The feeling two, three weeks ago was that beef demand wasn't that good...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/BEIJING) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Thursday after reaching two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and supply tensions remained despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports that have been blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans firmed, underpinned by export demand and tight U.S. supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 14-3/4 cents to $10.55-3/4 a bushel by 11:07 a.m. (1607 GMT), after falling to the lowest since early April on Wednesday. CBOT old-crop July corn eased 1-1/2 cents 7.29-3/4 a bushel, while new-crop December corn added 2-1/4 cents to $6.93-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans firmed 34-1/4 cents to $17.24-3/4 a bushel. Wheat futures found technical resistance after a two-day pullback earlier in the week, fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain. "It’s just a corrective action," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. "We still have the unknown around Ukraine shipments, but look at the price action. We still have some pretty big-time volatility here." Analysts are cautious about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. No offers were made of Ukrainian wheat and only a few offers of Russian wheat, despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Soybeans climbed, supported by export demand amid tight supplies, with U.S. exporters selling 352,000 tonnes of the oilseed for delivery to Pakistan. "They’re not a usual big buyer for us," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "The tightness in that old crop soybean balance sheet is what’s keeping the July soybeans in particular propped up." (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter and Chris Reese)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

4 tips for rural land sellers

Following record sales in 2021, the rural land market is continuing to surge this year. This offers opportunities for both sellers and buyers of farm, recreational, and other rural land. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Australia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a third year of near-record wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global inventories. World wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year cut off shipments from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy