Winston-salem, NC

WFDD wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWFDD has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) with five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its work in 2021, and will advance to the National Murrow Awards competition. The Murrow Awards are considered among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news. The...

Rockingham County Remembers Late Commissioner Harold Bass

Former County Commissioner Harold Bass Sr. passes in his Salisbury, NC home on Thursday May 26, 2022. Wentworth, NC ( May 31, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is remembering the life of former County Commissioner Harold Bass. Mr. Bass was a deeply loved member of the Rockingham County community for his devotion to service. According to his family, he transitioned peacefully from this life on Thursday May 26, 2022 at his home in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Surry Community Nursing Students Graduate

DOBSON — Seventeen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 20 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program. An additional three students graduated with an ADN from the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) Collaborative program. The...
Winston-Salem Writers Wanted! We Need YOU!

We need you! Write about the fun things you're doing with your family and make money! You can even earn free tickets to shows and fun destinations!. Are you looking for fun ways to be more involved in our community?. Would you like to write about and photograph a local...
Greensboro rep. fights back after black bear hunting legalized in NC sanctuaries

(WGHP) — A Greensboro representative introduced a new bill that aims to stop black bear killings after they were legalized in three North Carolina sanctuaries. Rep. Pricey Harrison, who represents the Greensboro area, introduced House Bill 1072: Prohibit Killing Bears in Bear Sanctuaries. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted in February to allow permit bear hunting […]
At campaign kickoff event, GSO mayoral candidate Justin Outling talks new leadership, change for city

Featured photo: Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling speaks at the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) As ominous-looking clouds moved in overhead and strong winds shook the legs of the party tent set up in the backyard of the Historic Magnolia House on Thursday evening, Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling called for the people of Greensboro to make a choice.
The Truth About Casinos And Crime – What To Expect For Danville, Virginia And Southside – Mike Swanson

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.
Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates: Generations of Care

(L to R) Taylor B. Maddry, Dr. Nell P. Johnson, Andi M. Wensley, Liv T. Thomas, Katelin W. Thomas. Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates is a well-respected, time-honored medical establishment in Winston-Salem. When the late Drs. Linton and Whitener first hung their shingle in 1970 on Lyndhurst Avenue, their mission was to provide exceptional obstetric and gynecological care in a comfortable and caring environment. As the stellar reputation of the founding practitioner duo spread, Lyndhurst evolved and expanded in response to the myriad health care needs of the growing number of patients by acquiring additional sites, health care providers, and support staff. Today, the main campus is situated on the former Hanes Mill plant location and boasts a gorgeous, state-of-the-art 50,000 plus square foot building with a plethora of providers and a host of services, all under the same roof. Over half a century later, Lyndhurst continues to be a practice that provides patients with the best possible individualized care and is proud of the fact that they are delivering their 4thgeneration of babies!
Second Mebane co. to close operations this summer

Prescient in Hawfields area industrial park to close July 9; 83 to lose jobs. The Prescient Company has notified the state Department of Commerce that the company will close its facility at the North Carolina Commerce Park, in the Hawfields community between Mebane and Graham, and lay off 83 employees next month.
Foxes spotted in Piedmont Triad neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chances are good this time of year that you might see a fox in your neighborhood, so WXII 12's Bill O'Neil asked the experts what to do if you encounter one and if they pose a threat to people or pets. While foxes are nocturnal, people...
Norman signs with Rockingham CC

Surry Central senior Kade Norman is joined by Golden Eagle teammates at his college signing. Kade Norman is surrounded by past coaches at his college signing. Kade Norman takes a bow after hitting a home run against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central High School senior Kade...
Forsyth County’s COVID-19 level upgraded to high

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised its COVID-19 Community Level for Forsyth County to high. The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Health leaders said the level can be high, medium or low. They said previously the level was low from March 10 until May 26, when it was upgraded to medium.
