Boise State’s Hard Hitting Skinner Survives Car Accident

You don't need me to tell you that the Boise housing prices have gotten ridiculous. The numbers do a pretty good job of telling you the story all by themselves. As more and more people come to the Treasure Valley for the quality of life that we all enjoy, you may be tempted to cash out and find a better quality of life for yourself. The biggest complaint from those that have been in the Boise area for many years isn't just the cost of living. It's the number of people that now call it home. This isn't what many long-time residents signed up for. But where would you go if you left Idaho? To escape the high cost of living and the people, you'd have to find somewhere less desirable or your own private island. Believe it or not, we found four cheaper private islands than many homes on the market in Boise right now!

BOISE, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO