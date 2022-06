A Tazewell, Virginia woman pleaded guilty last week to stealing more than $250,000 in Black Lung and Social Security benefits over the course of 18 years. According to a report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martha Patrick Williams, 79, waived her right to be indicted by pleading guilty to one count of receipt and conversion of public monies and one count of fraud.

