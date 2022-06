Tickets are now available for the Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Friday, June 17, at Chester Country Club. Citizen of the Year and Business Person of the Year will be awarded. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a gun raffle. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase at Buena Vista Bank uptown or by seeing Bob at Rozier's. You can also call David at Buena Vista Bank at (618) 826-2331 or email chesteril@frontier.com.

CHESTER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO