ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is under new leadership. Jennifer Muraski is the new Director of Operations. She said that this is something she has always thought of doing, and building relationships in the office, and the community, is of the upmost importance. “I look forward to getting up and going […]

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO