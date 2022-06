Orleans Elementary School students were back in class on Wednesday, after the school decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, due to an alleged threat made by a student last week. The threat came in on May 24th, but police say the reason school was not canceled earlier was because the student was in a known place and police say the student posed no potential threat. There was an increased police presence at the start and end of the school day.

ORLEANS COUNTY, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO