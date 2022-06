It appears the rising Idaho gas prices are prompting the new age of horseback riding. The year is 2022 and we just witnessed some girls and their horses going through the drive thru at Panda Express. But hey, we are talking about Kuna here so... I’d like to say it’s because of the rising gas prices but... this might be how it always is in Kuna and I’m just witnessing it for the first time.

