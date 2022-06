Guys, the drought is bad out in California, just in case you somehow didn’t already know. Like, really bad. The Golden State typically relies on hydroelectric power for 15 percent of its electricity generation. However, because of the extreme drought conditions currently impacting about 60 percent of the state, that number is expected to drop to 8 percent this summer. As of last month, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake, two of California’s largest sources of hydroelectricity, had reached “critically low” water levels.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO