Pete Davidson Dyed His Hair Platinum to Match Kim Kardashian—and Fans Are Losing It

Chances are, you’ve seen *that* Instagram Story of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kissing on Instagram. What you may not have noticed in that little snap though, is that the Saturday Night Live alum dyed his hair a bright platinum blonde in order to match his girlfriend’s icy new hue, which she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala .

The whole hair coloring situation seems to be a spur-of-the-moment decision. Throw it back to the weekend, and the King of Staten Island star showed up on the set of a Skims photoshoot, according to photos obtained by People . In the midst of being a supportive boyfriend, Davidson appears to have stumbled across some bleach left over from Kardashian’s root touch up. Whether it was a DIY job or hairstylist Chris Appleton assisted in the transformation, the comedian effectively dyed his hair on set. And it’s safe to say that the internet is still reeling from the whole matchy-matchy moment.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

“I’m living for bleached blonde Pete Davidson and Kim K. It’s giving Brad Pitt,” one person tweeted , referencing the iconic time Pitt and former girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow had matching hairstyles. Another user joked, “Oh, he’s the Brad Pitt kind of bf.” Podcast “Chicks in the Office” also joked about the identical hair colors with a line from Mean Girls : "'I saw Kim Kardashian dye her hair platinum blonde. So I dyed my hair platinum blonde' -Pete Davidson."

Kete stans are clearly all for the duo’s matching looks, but we should point out that this is far from the first time that Kardashian and Davidson have been in a platinum era. Ahead of her dramatic Met Gala transformation, the KKW Fragrance founder embraced a lighter hue during Paris Fashion Week in 2015, and then once again in 2017.

Davidson has also played around with a bleached hue. In addition to rocking the lighter color for a handful of photoshoots over the years, he also colored his buzz cut blonde in 2018 when he was dating Ariana Grande.