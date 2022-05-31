ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

Needlepoint Shop Stitches Community Together

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Marcy Harris knew she wanted to buy the needlepoint shop in Middleburg. Being a person of action, she did just that. At the time, her needlepoint skills were basic — but her dream for the shop was not. Her vision included a move beyond traditional fibers and stitchery. It...

northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Restaurants Have the Best Outdoor Seating

With warmer weather becoming more and more persistent each day, what better way to celebrate than to eat your favorite meals outdoors? Northern Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful foliage, lakes, and city landscapes, making it the perfect place for outdoor dining. Here are our favorite NoVA restaurants for dining outside in lovely weather.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
CHANTILLY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Wildlife Authorities Remove Black Bear From Tree In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A black bear caused a bit of a scene on Friday in Frederick County on Friday. The bear was spotted outside the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. “There I was coming to the hotel and I said, “Man there’s a bear in the parking lot right there,’” said a man named Shaggy. Onlookers said the bear walked near the hotel’s entrance, its pool and then climbed up a tree. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down. “The bear was sighted trying...
FREDERICK, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market in Leesburg: An Equestrian’s Dream Home

This horse lover’s paradise sits only six miles from downtown Leesburg, but it feels worlds away. The equestrian farm rests on 25 acres of private land, plenty of space to ride to your heart’s content. The property includes a three-level Colonial home and a custom-built barn. The five-bedroom,...
LEESBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Thrift Shopping for a Cause

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 2012, singer Macklemore brought finding a deal into vogue with his pop hit, “Thrift Shop.” Millions were singing about “‘poppin’ tags with $20 in my pocket.”
BRISTOW, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Slain Along Path in Reston

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead along a path near an apartment building in Reston, Virginia, authorities say. Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, of Reston, was the victim, Fairfax County police said Thursday. He was 27. Officers were called to the 12000 block of Greywing Square...
RESTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

‘It unsettles people’: neighborhood watch looks to deter theft in Chantilly

His car got ransacked. Receipts, fast food napkins, Chick-fil-A sauces, vehicle registration, dollar bills, sunglasses, and random notes on scraps of paper from his center console and glove department were scattered across Rob’s car, a neighborhood watcher who requested to only have his first name because of the nature of his role.
CHANTILLY, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC Hotel Opens

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is now open in the nation’s capital, bringing stunning design and unforgettable experiences to Pennsylvania Avenue. Inspired by the legacy of the Old Post Office, which embodies a grand vision and limitless potential - and guided by Waldorf Astoria’s iconic history - Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is the new home for Washington D.C.’s most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences.
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

Loudoun County Has Opened a New Natural Surface Trail

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services has opened a new natural surface trail, working in partnership with the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and Potomac Heritage Trail Association. The trail will become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail and the Loudoun County Linear Parks and Trails System.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposed ski resort with gondola in Lorton could take step forward this year

The climb continues for Fairfax Peak, a long-anticipated project to bring one of the largest indoor ski facilities in the world to Fairfax County. The county is considering partnering with Alpine-X, a Tysons-based company, to lease land at the county-owned I-95 landfill (9850 Furnace Road) in Lorton for the public-private project.
LORTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Bethesda Woman

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman from Bethesda. Yasamin Radbod was last seen on Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., at her residence in the 10500 block...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Manassas Police Looking for 4 Missing Siblings Ages 3, 5, 7 and 9

Four missing Manassas, Virginia, children are believed to be with their non-custodial parent, police said. Wayne Hensen drives a burgundy 2000 Ford Ecoline with Virginia license plate 5136XJ. The children are 9-year-old Kobe Hensen, who is 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds; 7-year-old Harvey Hensen, who is 4-feet-6-inches tall and...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC

