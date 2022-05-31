Eastern Iowa Community/News

The first act at Iowa Arts Festival in downtown Iowa City won’t take the stage until 7 p.m. on Friday, but streets will start closing early Thursday afternoon to set the stage. Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Clinton Street from Jefferson to Washington and Iowa Avenue from Clinton to Dubuque will be closed. The streets will not reopen until Sunday night.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO