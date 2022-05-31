ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings To Audition WR Dede Westbrook

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDede Westbrook waited until days before training camp to sign in 2021. That made sense, considering the former Heisman Trophy finalist was coming off an ACL tear. The veteran wide receiver has gone deep into this year’s offseason without a deal as well. The Vikings’ new regime will...

