Sulphur, OK

Cultural Camp 2022 Registration Open!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chickasaw Cultural Center is offering children ages 8-14 the opportunity to enroll in Cultural Camp 2022, taking place...

newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

OKC Pride on 39th Street to host 2022 Pride events from June 3 - 5

OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Pride on 39th Street 2022 will be held Friday through Sunday, June 3rd-5th. Pride events will include the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival. OKC Pride, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the Health Education and Welfare of the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ Community. OKC Pride has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New Underground Bar Coming To Oklahoma City

Oklahoma's City's first-ever underground cocktail bar is opening Thursday inside the First National Center. It's called the Library of Distilled Spirits. Patrons will enter through the basement and into "The Vault," which was once the vault of the former bank. Customers will be served cocktails and light food options while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma boy scout uses time to help older citizens

YUKON, Okla. — A local boy scout is using his time to help older citizens. C.J. Welsh, Boy Scout Troop 300 Yukon, made and donated nearly two dozen Busy Boards which help stimulate the minds of those who use them. "I wanted to do a project based on mental...
YUKON, OK
KTEN.com

Denison couple celebrates 43-year anniversary

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- At The Terrace, underneath a tree, this couple has been meeting for years together. To talk, to pray, and now the tree has been tied with ribbons to represent the love and the children they had together. "It's cool," said 79-year-old Arwil Smith. "It's a whole...
DENISON, TX
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City

State

KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Several Fatal Crashes to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This Memorial Day Weekend is seeing tragedy on the roadways. In Harmon County, police say a man was killed when his car went over a drop off on Highway 30, the passenger is in critical condition. In Sequoyah County, authorities are working on a multi-car...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Two semis involved in accident on Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — 7:05 p.m. Update: The road is now open. Original Post: Two semis were involved in an accident on Turner Turnpike. On Tuesday evening, two semis were involved in an accident on Turner Turnpike in the westbound lanes near Luther. One truck is leaking chicken fat...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Oklahoma

Few states are as geographically diverse as Oklahoma. From the flat, grassy plains of the east to the rugged mountains of the west, the state offers a wide variety of landscapes for visitors to explore. In addition, Oklahoma is home to a number of interesting historical sites, including the Chisholm Trail and the birthplace of Route 66.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ada police begin take-home car program

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada police officer received the keys to the department's first take-home car on Tuesday afternoon. Throughout the rest of the year, a total of eight vehicles will join the program. "It'll help with a lot of things," said Capt. Brad Rhoads. "This way, I'll...
ADA, OK
kswo.com

No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no action taken against Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for missing 90 consecutive days of work. This decision came from Stephens County Commissioners. The commissioners went into executive session this morning and spoke to Sheriff McKinney and the District Attorney’s Office. The board...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

