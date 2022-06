Click here to read the full article. Saadia Group is staffing up. The company, which has stockpiled a number of former brick-and-mortar retail nameplates including Lord & Taylor and New York & Company, is bringing Sean Foster on board as its first chief executive officer. In addition, Mark Stocker, a veteran of Macy’s Inc., is joining the company as president and chief merchandising officer of Lord & Taylor and New York & Company.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Queen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsLafayette 148 Resort 2023 In the fall of 2019, Saadia Group bought the e-commerce...

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO