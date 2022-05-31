ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tunisian judges to strike for a week in protest over purge

TUNIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's judges will suspend work in courts for a week and hold a sit-in to protest against a purge of their ranks, amid growing tensions over the president's attempts to consolidate one-man rule. President Kais Saied this week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption...
WORLD
Reuters

Wife of Russian billionaire Melnichenko contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy