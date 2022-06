Charles E. Schmid, 81, was born to Edson and Agatha Schmid of East Williston, NY, Charles graduated from Cornell University, earned a Master’s in Engineering from University of Connecticut went on to receive a PhD in Acoustics at the University of Washington. He and his family moved to Bainbridge Island in 1970. From 1990-2013 he was the Executive Director of the Acoustical Society of America. Charles was a dedicated environmentalist and mountain climber. He was awarded the 2020 Washington Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Environmentalism for his decades of service, from starting the first Bainbridge Island recycling center to helping to establish Home Rule, Pritchard Park and the Waterfront Trail.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO