Damn it's good to have new music from Easton Corbin. Easton had some incredible hits early in his career with songs like "A Little More Country Than That," "All Over the Road," and "Baby Be My Love Song." Although his last real radio hit came with 2017's "A Girl Like You," Easton has continued to put out some great, real-deal country music the past few years with songs like "Somebody's Gotta Be Country," and pretty much his entire 2020 EP […]

MUSIC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO