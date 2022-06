CALEXICO — Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their first out of five off site meetings at the Vincent Memorial Highschool in Calexico on Tuesday, May 24. Residents of Calexico got the chance to speak in front of the board about pertinent issues they wanted to discuss with the Supervisors. Two residents got up and spoke about the neglect they have experienced at the Calexico Cemetery.

