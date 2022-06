More than two in five people in England have high cholesterol with around 6.5 million adults currently taking medication to lower their lipid levels, according to the NHS. This puts them at significant risk of developing heart disease, a condition that kills an average of 140,000 people in England each year. Doctors have warned that high levels of bad cholesterol could also lead to amputation if signs are found in the limps.

