Is this the week Rickie Fowler contends again? Sleeper picks for the 2022 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour is in Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Jack’s place has produced big-name winners over the last four seasons: Patrick Cantlay twice, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm and Cantlay are both in the field while DeChambeau is still recovering from wrist surgery and is uncertain if he’ll give it a go. World No. 3 Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Jordan Speith are also teeing it up in Dublin.

Muirfield Village is a par 72 layout measuring over 7,500 yards. It’s gone through a renovation over the last few years that included the resurfacing of every green on the property.

Among the big names, there are several players further down the odds list to keep an eye on.

Sleeper picks

Jason Day (60/1 or +6000)

Day’s game seems to be coming around, but one tough round per tournament has been holding him back. He’ll feel comfortable in this part of the country, as the Aussie has a house in Columbus.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, T-15, T-51, T-55

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: N/A (T-4 in 2020)

Chris Kirk (70/1 or +7000)

Two key stats for the week are Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and SG: Around the Green. This season, Kirk ranks 8th in both.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, Cut, T-5, T-15

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: T-26

Rickie Fowler (100/1 or +10000)

I know, I know, this seems pretty unlikely. However, Fowler does like this track. In his last five starts at the Memorial, he’s finished inside the top 20 four times and the top 10 twice.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, T-21, T-23, T-57

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: T-11

Patrick Rodgers (200/1 or +20000)

Rodgers missed the cut at Muirfield last season but had a top 20 in 2020 and a top 10 in 2018.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: T-58, 10, T-32, T-35

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: Cut