Is this the week Rickie Fowler contends again? Sleeper picks for the 2022 Memorial Tournament

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is in Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Jack’s place has produced big-name winners over the last four seasons: Patrick Cantlay twice, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm and Cantlay are both in the field while DeChambeau is still recovering from wrist surgery and is uncertain if he’ll give it a go. World No. 3 Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Jordan Speith are also teeing it up in Dublin.

Muirfield Village is a par 72 layout measuring over 7,500 yards. It’s gone through a renovation over the last few years that included the resurfacing of every green on the property.

Among the big names, there are several players further down the odds list to keep an eye on.

Sleeper picks

Jason Day (60/1 or +6000)

Jason Day waits to putt on the 18th green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Day’s game seems to be coming around, but one tough round per tournament has been holding him back. He’ll feel comfortable in this part of the country, as the Aussie has a house in Columbus.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, T-15, T-51, T-55

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: N/A (T-4 in 2020)

Chris Kirk (70/1 or +7000)

Chris Kirk plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Two key stats for the week are Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and SG: Around the Green. This season, Kirk ranks 8th in both.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, Cut, T-5, T-15

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: T-26

Rickie Fowler (100/1 or +10000)

Rickie Fowler looks on from the ninth fairway during a Pro-AM prior to the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac Clubhouse on May 04, 2022, in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

I know, I know, this seems pretty unlikely. However, Fowler does like this track. In his last five starts at the Memorial, he’s finished inside the top 20 four times and the top 10 twice.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: Cut, T-21, T-23, T-57

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: T-11

Patrick Rodgers (200/1 or +20000)

Patrick Rodgers encourages the crowd for applause after putting on the 16th green during Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Rodgers missed the cut at Muirfield last season but had a top 20 in 2020 and a top 10 in 2018.

Last four PGA Tour stroke-play starts: T-58, 10, T-32, T-35

2021 Memorial Tournament finish: Cut

