ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pregnant moms and depression: Study links rising symptoms to kids' behavioral issues

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Children whose mothers experience rising levels of depression from the period before pregnancy until the months just after giving birth are at greater risk of developing emotional, social and academic problems during their youth, UCLA psychology researchers and colleagues report. Their recently published seven-year study, which tracked mothers and...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Click here to read the full article. Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

8 Conditions That Can Mimic Depression

Symptoms of depression can overlap with other conditions, so you might consider a second opinion on your depression diagnosis. Even though depression is a common mental health condition, it can be difficult to diagnose because everyone experiences the symptoms differently. Depression can mimic other health conditions. Depression affects nearly. globally,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Untreated depression and brain damage

Untreated depression can cause physical changes to the brain, but with proper treatment, you can reverse these effects. Depression doesn’t just affect your feelings and emotions. This condition can also have physical impacts, as well as the potential to change the structure and functions of the brain. Brain structure...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Is Chronic Anxiety?

Everyone feels anxious from time to time. Most people occasionally worry about things like their work, school, finances, family, friends, or health. However, if you find that you often experience fear or anxiety, or cannot stop yourself from worrying constantly, you may have an anxiety disorder. In fact, according to...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Bipolar Disorder & Sleep Issues: What You Should Know

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by fluctuations in mood. A person with bipolar disorder can experience euphoric highs and devastating lows. In up to 80% of cases, bipolar disorder can negatively impact sleep. It may even be triggered by sleep issues in some cases. This article discusses...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health#Child Health#Nursing Research#Study Design#Hispanic
Psych Centra

Medications for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Medications can help lessen the intensity of symptoms of OCD by keeping neurotransmitter levels consistent. Medications often come with potential side effects, and sometimes the list of what “could” happen feels more intimidating than what you’re already experiencing. It’s natural to be apprehensive when starting a medication....
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can’t Sleep Due to Overactive Bladder? 4 Tips for Better Sleep

If you have an overactive bladder (OAB), it can be difficult to get quality sleep since it can make you wake up frequently throughout the night to use the bathroom. Here are 4 tips for getting a good night’s sleep with an overactive bladder. 4 tips to getting better...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of melatonin improved sleep in older adults

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to a placebo. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study in 24 healthy, older adults to evaluate whether a high-dose or a low-dose melatonin supplement could improve sleep. The team found that the higher dose had a significant impact, increasing total sleep time compared to placebo by more than 15 minutes for nighttime sleep and by half an hour for daytime sleep. Results are published in the Journal of Pineal Research.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Medical News Today

Are people with ADHD more likely to get eating disorders?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition. Research has shown a link between ADHD and certain eating disorders. reports links between ADHD and both bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder (BED). Eating disorders are a type of mental health condition that can have serious negative consequences on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Coping with Anxiety After the Death of a Parent

Losing a parent may cause anxiety and lead to other mental health effects. But each individual may respond to death differently. We strive to share insights based on diverse experiences without stigma or shame. This is a powerful voice. My father died of cancer 3 days after his 51st birthday....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Nature.com

Adolescent sleep molds adult social preferences

Sleep disruption is a common but poorly understood feature of neurodevelopmental disorders including autism spectrum disorder. A study by Bian et al. reveals that sleep disruption in adolescent mice leads to long-lasting changes in social novelty preferences. Importantly, these perturbations can be restored through balanced actions in midbrain dopamine systems.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Daily

A 'Goldilocks amount' of time spent online could be good for teenagers' wellbeing

New research from the Department of Sociology in Trinity College Dublin has found further evidence of a relationship between online engagement and mental wellbeing in teenagers. The study, published recently in the journal 'Computers in Human Behaviour', contributes to mounting international evidence on the dangers of high levels of digital media use.
KIDS
Science Daily

Air pollution linked to adverse outcomes in pregnancy

A new study in mice by UCLA scientists reveals how exposure to traffic-related air pollutants causes cellular changes in the placenta that can lead to pregnancy complications and affect the health of both mother and offspring. The researchers found that the cellular changes caused by chronic exposure to air pollutants...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Threat reversal learning and avoidance habits in generalised anxiety disorder

Avoidance and heightened responses to perceived threats are key features of anxiety disorders. These disorders are characterised by inflexibility in dynamically updating behavioural and physiological responses to aversively conditioned cues or environmental contexts which are no longer objectively threatening, often manifesting in perseverative avoidance. However, less is known about how anxiety disorders might differ in adjusting to threat and safety shifts in the environment or how idiosyncratic avoidance responses are learned and persist. Twenty-eight patients with generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), without DSM co-morbidities, and 27 matched healthy controls were administered two previously established paradigms: Pavlovian threat reversal and shock avoidance habits through overtraining (assessed following devaluation with measures of perseverative responding). For both tasks we used subjective report scales and skin conductance responses (SCR). In the Pavlovian threat reversal task, patients with GAD showed a significantly overall higher SCR as well as a reduced differential SCR response compared to controls in the early but not late reversal phase. During the test of habitual avoidance responding, GAD patients did not differ from controls in task performance, habitual active avoidance responses during devaluation, or corresponding SCR during trials, but showed a trend toward more abstract confirmatory subjective justifications for continued avoidance following the task. GAD patients exhibited significantly greater skin conductance responses to signals of threat than controls, but did not exhibit the major deficits in reversal and safety signal learning shown previously by patients with OCD. Moreover, this patient group, again unlike OCD patients, did not show evidence of altered active avoidance learning or enhanced instrumental avoidance habits. Overall, these findings indicate no deficits in instrumental active avoidance or persistent avoidance habits, despite enhanced responses to Pavlovian threat cues in GAD. They suggest that GAD is characterised by passive, and not excessively rigid, avoidance styles.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Daily

How sleep builds relational memory

Relational memory is the ability to remember arbitrary or indirect associations between objects, people or events, such as names with faces, where you left your car keys and whether you turned off the stove after cooking but before you left the house. Previous research has established that animal and human...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy