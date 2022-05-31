James ‘Otis’ Henderson, 83, of Hopkinsville

Arrangements were handled earlier this week by Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home for 70-year-old Cathy Stanley, of Hopkinsville. Stanley was buried at Hawkins Cemetery. Survivors include all of the caregivers she had.
Funeral services for 82-year-old Josh Howard Thomas, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. His wife of 38 years: Sue Bridges Thomas,...
Funeral services for 60-year-old Randy Bush, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Caldwell County. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Friday. Survivors include:. His mother: Dixie...
Funeral Services for 62-year-old Darcey Lynn Heltsley Morris. of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, June 1, at 1:00 at Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her mother: Minnie Elaine...
One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
A celebration of life for 65-year-old Robbin Thompson, of Cerulean, will be at 6 o’clock Sunday evening at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Her husband of 49 years: Paul Thompson, of Cerulean;. Two sons: Antonio (Amy)...
Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
A Hopkinsville woman was charged Thursday morning with theft after she reportedly took someone’s vehicle on February 20th. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Stefanie Stevens took the keys and a truck from a man staying in her home. The truck was later located in Nashville by law enforcement after it...
Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water. She was preceded in death by her...
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on Kentucky 272 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Angie Moss was westbound when she lost control and ran off the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its side.
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly fled from law enforcement on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 51-year-old Edward Wilford after he was seen involved in a possible drug transaction and he fled on foot into an apartment. He reportedly...
WKDZ, WHVO, and WPKY radios have paired with Pennyrile Allied Community Services to distribute fans during the hottest months of the year. Kim Allen of WKDZ/WHVO Radio says the promotion is about making sure those in need are taken care of. Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS) serves the nine surrounding...
The Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will host its annual Benefit for the Bend auction Saturday, June 18. The event will feature an auction and homemade dinner. Director Charles Turner says event proceeds will go toward various events and resources for the environmental center. click to download audioAuction items will include...
Milling and paving operations planned for I-24 in Christian County have been postponed until Thursday, June 9. According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2, the section of I-24 to be addressed is between mile points 86.77 and 92.33, and it was originally scheduled to begin June 2.
A small cooking fire damaged an apartment on Park Avenue in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says an occupant of the apartment was cooking when a grease fire started and they put the pot into the sink causing the grease to go down the drain.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was stopped on Eagle Way at the intersection of Cox Mill Road when it was hit by a vehicle behind it. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
