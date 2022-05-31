ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new versatile MR-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) device for the treatment of musculoskeletal tumors

By Paolo Cabras
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetic Resonance (MR) Imaging-guided High Intensity focused Ultrasound (MRgHIFU) is a non-invasive, non-ionizing thermal ablation therapy that is particularly interesting for the palliative or curative treatment of musculoskeletal tumors. We introduce a new modular MRgHIFU device that allows the ultrasound transducer to be positioned precisely and interactively over the body part...

