Lakefield, MN

Wendell H. Smith, 81

By Lakefield Standard Staff
Lakefield Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendell H. Smith, age 81 of Lakefield, (Formerly from Windom)...

www.lakefieldstandard.com

Lakefield Standard

Florence Richter, 89

A Celebration of Life Service for Florence Richter, age 89, of Windom, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 24th at the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Windom with Pastor Paul Sajban officiating. Burial will follow the lunch in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Windom.
WINDOM, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck-tractor collision injures Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Lakefield Standard

Brinkmans both 22nd at sections

Sam Brinkman and his twin sister, Ava Brinkman, both finished 22nd at the Section 3AA golf tournament Wednesday at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake. Sam Brinkman shot 88 Wednesday after opening with a 77 during Day 1 of the tournament last week. Brinkman’s 36-hole total of 165 put him in a tie for 22nd place.
BUFFALO LAKE, MN
kelo.com

Mother Nature not so motherly to Avenue of Flags in Lake Benton, Minnesota

LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO.com) — The weather in Lake Benton, Minnesota, Monday left the Avenue of Flags at the Memorial Hill Cemetery in ruins. All 170 flags, placed the day before, were found on the ground Monday morning. As the town heard the news, residents responded and quickly helped gather the flags. The principal of the Lake Benton school opened the doors, allowing the flags a safe place to dry. Bob Worth is a member of American Legion Henry Sollie Post #10 in Lake Benton. He told KELO Radio News they will find a company to wash the flags. The flags will be evaluated, and the destroyed ones properly disposed of. They will be working with insurance to see if there is any coverage. With all 170 poles needing to be replaced, as well as many flags, Worth added the cost will be tough on a small post like theirs, but they will get through it.
LAKE BENTON, MN
City
Lakefield, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Windom, MN
Lakefield Standard

Brinkman qualifies for Day 2

Jackson County Central sophomore Ava Brinkman used a strong start to propel her to Day 2 of the Section 3AA girls’ golf tournament. She’ll join her twin brother, Sam, as the only JCC qualifiers for the second and final day of the tournament, which is Wednesday, June 1.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Road closed following crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning. The road is closed between 171st Avenue and County Road 140 for all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation on 151st Ave, the road connecting Highway 99 to County Road 21.
MONTGOMERY, MN
newrichlandstar.com

‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany

Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
Lakefield Standard

Curiosity about aging and storms

They say curiosity killed the cat, but, as I am not a cat, I do not have to worry about that; I can be as curious as I want. But right now, I have a curiosity I would not mind becoming no longer a curiosity. Are you curious about my...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Kwik Trip ATM problem, Darian Leddy reports

A Morristown man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his housemate. Kato Karate is launching an online class and is partnering with celebrities around the United States to spread their mission.
MORRISTOWN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Owner wants to give away his small-town Minnesota newspaper

Lee Zion is heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. But before he goes, he's got one task to complete: giving away the weekly newspaper he owns in Lafayette, Minn., a town of about 500 residents in Nicollet County near New Ulm. That's right. Zion is offering to make...
LAFAYETTE, MN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire truck procession planned for beloved Cleveland firefighter

A fire truck procession is planned for Glenn Beer, who spent more than four decades serving the Cleveland Fire Department. The beloved 42-year department veteran, and retired long-time Cleveland city worker, died of brain cancer on May 18. His funeral is Tuesday. Beer was the public works director when Cleveland...
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
KIMT

1 in custody after man, 41, found dead in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a body was found early Tuesday morning in Morristown. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. The sheriff’s...
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man caught with half a pound of meth pleads guilty

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man caught with a lot of guns and drugs is taking a plea deal. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree drug possession. Charges of first-degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a violent felon were dismissed.
KIMT

Mankato man ruled not competent to stand trial for father's murder

MANKATO, Minn. – A son accused of killing his father has been found not competent to stand trial. Travis Ryan Earle, 24 of Mankato, was arrested on April 27 and charged with second-degree murder. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Earle stabbed Steven Lynn Earle, 59, and the father died during surgery to repair his wounds.

