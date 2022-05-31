Albert Kral Jr.

New Ulm residents are invited to take part in the seventh annual Poker Wal throughout the month of June to promote financial and physical wellness. Every Friday during June, participants should check the Chamber’s Heart of New Ulm Facebook page for the week’s designated one-mile route, which will include stops at five participating businesses. Participants then stop at participating businesses and pick up a playing card, assemble their poker hand and then stop at the Chamber office to drop off and register their hand by 4:30 pm each Friday. the winning hand from each week will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing to win $250 worth of gift cards to local businesses. If anyone wants more information, you can get ahold of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, Ameriprise Financial along with the Heart of New Ulm.

