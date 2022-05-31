ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Albert Kral Jr.

By wendy
knuj.net
 4 days ago

Albert Kral Jr., age 93 of New Ulm passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Oak Hills Living Center in...

knuj.net

knuj.net

JO ANN CHRISTIANSEN

77-year-old Jo Ann Christiansen passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 6th, 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm with burial to follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm, as well as from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
NEW ULM, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

POKER WALK STARTING TODAY (FRIDAY)

New Ulm residents are invited to take part in the seventh annual Poker Wal throughout the month of June to promote financial and physical wellness. Every Friday during June, participants should check the Chamber’s Heart of New Ulm Facebook page for the week’s designated one-mile route, which will include stops at five participating businesses. Participants then stop at participating businesses and pick up a playing card, assemble their poker hand and then stop at the Chamber office to drop off and register their hand by 4:30 pm each Friday. the winning hand from each week will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing to win $250 worth of gift cards to local businesses. If anyone wants more information, you can get ahold of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, Ameriprise Financial along with the Heart of New Ulm.
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck-tractor collision injures Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

THREE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR GIBBON

Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.
GIBBON, MN
KEYC

Mankato art fair changes name following cease-and-desist order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
MANKATO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Marion Barber III Remembered

Friends and family are mourning the loss today of former Wayzata High School prep football star Marion Barber III. Barber, who graduated from Wayzata in 2001, was found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment. No more details have been made available to date. CCX Sports talked today with former Wayzata...
WAYZATA, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday. The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car. Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly. Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
fox9.com

Midas mechanic rescues dog from dumpster in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN

