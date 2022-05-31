Albert Kral Jr.

77-year-old Jo Ann Christiansen passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 6th, 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm with burial to follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm, as well as from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post.
Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.”
Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived.
Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
New Ulm residents are invited to take part in the seventh annual Poker Wal throughout the month of June to promote financial and physical wellness. Every Friday during June, participants should check the Chamber’s Heart of New Ulm Facebook page for the week’s designated one-mile route, which will include stops at five participating businesses. Participants then stop at participating businesses and pick up a playing card, assemble their poker hand and then stop at the Chamber office to drop off and register their hand by 4:30 pm each Friday. the winning hand from each week will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing to win $250 worth of gift cards to local businesses. If anyone wants more information, you can get ahold of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, Ameriprise Financial along with the Heart of New Ulm.
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
Friends and family are mourning the loss today of former Wayzata High School prep football star Marion Barber III. Barber, who graduated from Wayzata in 2001, was found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment. No more details have been made available to date. CCX Sports talked today with former Wayzata...
The brackets for the Minnesota state softball tournament were released on Saturday morning, with 32 teams heading to North Mankato next week to compete for four state championships. White Bear Lake (Class AAAA), Winona (Class AAA), Proctor (Class AA) and Nicollet (Class A) have earned the top seeds in the...
(Waite Park, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a fatal car fire. First responders were called to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road Six in Waite Park. The car was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived. Once the flames were put out, a body...
MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday.
The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car.
Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly.
Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
Prior Lake High School's lunch period erupted into chaos Thursday when a group of conspiring seniors released pigeons and dropped flour and water balloons from an overhead railing. Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said two 18-year-old male students were issued a trespass warning for school property and cited for...
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
SAUK RAPIDS -- The lead singers from three of the biggest country bands of the 1990s will all be in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Richie McDonald is the former lead singer of Lonestar, Larry Stewart was the lead singer of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow was the lead singer of Little Texas.
