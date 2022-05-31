ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Locked on Steelers: Ahkello Witherspoon Leads Underrated CB Room

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers Now reporter Chris Carter digs deep on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL Monday through Friday all year long on Locked on Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerbacks might be the most underrated group on the roster. Ahkello Witherspoon looks to be the CB1 of the group, but...

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Working Out Three Pass-Rushers

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Steelers will have to fix leaky run defense without Tuitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward knew it wasn't his place to try to convince Stephon Tuitt to return to the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl defensive lineman's hope, however, was that if his longtime running mate could find his way into the locker room at some point this spring, the sense of brotherhood that is an intrinsic part of being a part of a team would re-ignite Tuitt's spark.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
Person
George Mason
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses what he's seen out of team's young WRs

The Baltimore Ravens saw their wide receiver room change shapes during the 2022 offseason, as they traded away their top wide receiver in Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals while not adding any proven options to replace him. The team still has talented players at the position such as Rashod Bateman and others, but young players will have to step up all across the board as pass catching options.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy